Bray Wyatt’s Status for Wrestlemania 39 Up In The Air

Last week, it was reported that Bray Wyatt had missed live events and WWE TV due to a ‘physical issue’. At the time, it was noted that the match between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley that had in the works for Wrestlemania 39 was still on. However, F4WOnline reports that the illness may keep Wyatt off of Wrestlemania entirely, as his status for the show is unknown.

Dave Meltzer noted on Sunday Night’s Main Event that when he asked WWE about Wyatt, he didn’t get a definitive answer. He felt that Wyatt’s status was “up in the air”, especially with less than two weeks to go before the event.

The feud was last mentioned on the March 6th episode of RAW. Wyatt previously missed a live event at Madison Square Garden with no official explanation. He’s only worked one televised match since his return at Extreme Rules, that being the Pitch Black match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble. He has, however, worked Smackdown dark matches and live events, although he hasn’t wrestled since February 26.