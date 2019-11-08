Breakdown Of Ratings Between AEW And NXT This Week

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of the ratings in week six of the ongoing Wednesdy Night War between AEW Dynamite and NXT. As previously noted, AEW won a closer-than-normal week with 822,000 viewers compared to NXT’s 813,000. This could be because NXT had the appearance of the OC and was coming off of the wrestlers from that brand appearing on RAW and Smackdown. AEW also won the 18-49 demo with 0.35 compared to NXT’s 0.30, but it had previously doubled their numbers.

AEW was up 8.9% from last week, when it competed against Game 7 of the World Series. NXT was up 39.8%. The two were against NBA on ESPN, which had 1,491,000 viewers, up 57.4 percent from 947,000 viewers last week. AEW started well and then began to drop off this week, while NXT grew its audience.

AEW began with 976,000 for PAC vs. Trent, while NXT started with 819,000 for the OC invading and the start of Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest. In Q2, AEW lost 18,000 for the Cody interview, while NXT lost 19,000 for the end of Dunne/Priest. In Q3, AEW dropped 150,000 for Private Party vs. Dark Order, while NXT gained 13,000 for Taynara vs. Santana Garrett. In Q4, AEW went up 18,000 for the end of the tag match and the Jericho video, while NXT gained 6,000 for Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai. In Q5, AEW dropped 29,000 for Riho & Shanna vs. Emi Sakura & Jamie Hayter, while NXT dropped 26,000 for the women’s brawl and the interview with Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. In Q6, AEW lost another 99,000 for the Brandi Rhodes video and Shawn Spears vs. Brandon Cutler, while NXT lost 24,000 for Tony Nese vs. Angel Garza. In Q7, AEW went up 40,000 for the Moxley/Omega video and the start of the main event, while NXT went up 15,000 for Isaiah Scott vs. Dominik Dijakovic. In Q8, AEW gained 29,000 for the main event and the brawl at the end, while NXT gained 23,000 for their main event, featuring the OC.

After AEW was over, NXT gained 190,000 viewers for the overrun. Without the overrun, NXT would have had an average of 802,000 viewers. The demographics that tuned in included 7,000 teenagers, 31,000 for adults 18-34 (12,000 women; 19,000 men) and 42,000 for adults 35-49 (12,000 women; 30,000 men).

AEW did best in the 18-34 demo with the Cody interview, the Riho match and the main event. NXT did the best with Baszler’s match and the main event. In 35-49 it was similar numbers, while NXT did the best with Taynara vs. Garrett and the main event. In the demo 35-49 for the main event, the numbers were 268,000 for AEW and 245,000 for NXT. In women 18-34, AEW didn’t have any notable moments while NXT did well with Baszler vs. Kai. The head to head was 54,000 to 38,000 in favor of NXT, meaning men were 112,000 to 83,000 in favor of AEW. In women 35-49, AEW did best with the main event while NXT didn’t have any memorable moments. The head to head was 94,000 to 74,000 with AEW winning. In men 18-34, AEW did best with Cody’s promo, the Riho match and the main event. NXT did best with Taynara vs. Garrett and their main event. AEW won 117,000 to 83,000. In men 35-49, AEW did best with the Cody segment and the main event, but there was growth during Private Party vs. Dark Order. NXT did best with Tanyara vs. Garrett and the main event. NXT won the head to head there with 170,000 compared to 166,000.

AEW lost in their first hour to Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo and in the second to War of the World Challenge on MTV, along with the NBA game. NXT lost to those shows, as well as the first hour to VH1 and the second to MSNBC.

AEW had a 0.16 in the 12-17 demographic (up 33.3% from last week but down 30.4% from two weeks ago), 0.23 in 18-34 (up 21.1%, down 41.0%), 0.47 in 35-49 (same as last week, but down 7.8% from two weeks ago) and 0.28 in 50+ (up 12% in both measures). The audience was 66.7% male in 18-49 and 75.5% male in teenagers. The median audience was 45.5 years old, the oldest so far.

AEW had a 0.11 in the 12-17 demographic (up 22.2% from both weeks), 0.18 in 18-34 (up 20%, up 38.5%), 0.42 in 35-49 (up 100% from last week, up 44.8% from two weeks ago) and 0.34 in 50+ (up 17.2%, and up 3% from two weeks ago). The audience was 64.4% male in 18-49 and 51.6% male in teenagers. The median audience was 49.4 years old, down from last week’s 54.1. AEW still won every age group under 50, but NXT won with teenage girls (35.8%).