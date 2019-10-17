The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down AEW vs. NXT Week 3, Bushiroad Acquires STARDOM

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 60. On the show, the good brother, Steve Cook, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will break down week three of the NXT vs. AWE war and who took this week’s battle. From there, an Impact Bound for Glory preview and discussion of Bushiroad acquiring STARDOM. The show is approximately 94-minutes long.

* Intro

* Bushiroad Acquires STARDOM: 9:15

* AEW Dynamite Review (10.16.19): 22:55

* NXT TV Review (10.16.19): 46:20

* The Comparison: 1:10:05

* Impact Bound for Glory Preview: 1:18:45

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play