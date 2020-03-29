The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Dark Side of The Ring on Chris Benoit, NWA-TNA PPV #1 Retro Review

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 102. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jerome Cusson break down the Dark Side of the Ring special on Chris Benoit as well as Steve Austin’s interview with Bret Hart. Steve Cook then joins the show for a retro review of NWA-TNA PPV #1. The show is approximately 153–minutes long.

* Intro

* Breaking Down Dark Side of The Ring on Chris Benoit: 2:00

* Thoughts on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions With Bret Hart: 1:05:20

* NWA-TNA PPV #1 Retro Review: 1:29:29

