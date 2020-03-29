wrestling / TV Reports

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Dark Side of The Ring on Chris Benoit, NWA-TNA PPV #1 Retro Review

March 29, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 - Chris Benoit screenshot

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 102. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jerome Cusson break down the Dark Side of the Ring special on Chris Benoit as well as Steve Austin’s interview with Bret Hart. Steve Cook then joins the show for a retro review of NWA-TNA PPV #1. The show is approximately 153–minutes long.

* Intro
* Breaking Down Dark Side of The Ring on Chris Benoit: 2:00
* Thoughts on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions With Bret Hart: 1:05:20
* NWA-TNA PPV #1 Retro Review: 1:29:29

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Benoit, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, TNA, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading