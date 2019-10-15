The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down The WWE Draft, Reviewing NJPW King of Pro Wrestling

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 59. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will breakdown the WWE draft, looking at the moves, the execution of the draft, and whether or not it will actually stick around and matter in six weeks. And then, the guys review ROH Glory by Honor (and again dig into ROH’s glaring problems) & NJPW King of Pro Wrestling. The show is approximately 181-minutes long.

* Possible Big NJPW News: 2:00

* Breaking Down The WWE Draft: 29:40

* ROH Glory by Honor 2019 Review: 1:31:25

* NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2019 Review: 1:54:00

