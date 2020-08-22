Breezango Are New #1 Contenders To Tag Titles After NXT Takeover (Pics, Video)

During the kickoff show for NXT Takeover XXX, Breezango defeated El Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde) and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to get a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

LOOK IT'S ONEY AND DANNY AND THEY ARE REPRESENTING THEIR COUNTRIES ON THEIR CLOTHES THAT IS COOL THROW EM UP ☝️✌️#NXTTakeOver @strongstylebrit @ONEYLORCAN pic.twitter.com/1qXUfy1MQK — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 22, 2020