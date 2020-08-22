wrestling / News
Breezango Are New #1 Contenders To Tag Titles After NXT Takeover (Pics, Video)
During the kickoff show for NXT Takeover XXX, Breezango defeated El Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde) and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to get a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Model behavior. #NXTTakeOver @WWEFandango @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/l6H81sc5Ht
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 22, 2020
Representing their legado. They lead, we follow. #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/xTwd3fph1q
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
LOOK IT'S ONEY AND DANNY AND THEY ARE REPRESENTING THEIR COUNTRIES ON THEIR CLOTHES THAT IS COOL THROW EM UP ☝️✌️#NXTTakeOver @strongstylebrit @ONEYLORCAN pic.twitter.com/1qXUfy1MQK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 22, 2020
The action is intense and insane on the #NXTTakeOver: XXX Kickoff Pre Show with an opportunity to become the Number One Contenders for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/AK6ofxlaQ7
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
The STRENGTH of @WWEFandango! 👏👏👏@joaquinwilde_ #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/38SwitkgOn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2020
Dance moves = 💯
Victory = 💯@WWEFandango & @MmmGorgeous defeat #LegadoDelFantasma's @joaquinwilde_ & @RaulMendozaWWE and @strongstylebrit & @ONEYLORCAN to challenge #IMPERIUM for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/V8U5i5B7Tg
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020
