wrestling / News

Breezango Are New #1 Contenders To Tag Titles After NXT Takeover (Pics, Video)

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Takeover XXX

During the kickoff show for NXT Takeover XXX, Breezango defeated El Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde) and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to get a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover XXX, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading