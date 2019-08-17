wrestling / News

Various News: Breezango on Reuniting in NXT, The Rock in New Ballers Clip, Bella Twins Share New Teen Choice Awards Video

August 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a video where Tyler Breeze and Fandango speak about reuniting their Breezango team in NXT. You canc heck out that video below.

– The Bella Twins shared a new video from the Teen Choice Awards. You can check out that video below.

– HBO released a new promotional video for Ballers Season 5 starring The Rock. The show returns to HBO on August 25 at 10:30 pm. You can check out that new video below.

