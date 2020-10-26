wrestling / News

Brendan Vink Changes Name And Moves To NXT

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brendan Vink Raw

Brendan Vink, who had a cup of coffee on RAW this year as part of a tag team with Shane Thorne, is headed back to NXT. He will also be getting a new name as he revealed on Twitter. You can call him Tony Modra.

He wrote: “Welcome Tony Modra to @wwe / @wwenxt #WWE #WWENXT

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brendan Vink, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading