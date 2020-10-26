wrestling / News
Brendan Vink Changes Name And Moves To NXT
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
Brendan Vink, who had a cup of coffee on RAW this year as part of a tag team with Shane Thorne, is headed back to NXT. He will also be getting a new name as he revealed on Twitter. You can call him Tony Modra.
He wrote: “Welcome Tony Modra to @wwe / @wwenxt #WWE #WWENXT”
Welcome Tony Modra to@wwe / @wwenxt #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aTQjDEQf6U
— Tony Modra (@Sixftfiiiiive) October 26, 2020
