Brendan Vink Parodies Dark Side of the Ring With New Promo

Brendan Vink posted a new promo to Youtube which parodies the VICE TV series Dark Side of the Ring. Vink was used on RAW earlier this year in a tag team with Shane Thorne, but he was later pulled and renamed Tony Modra. The name has since been dropped, likely to avoid confusion with the Australian football player of the same name. The video includes Chelsea Green, Rhea Ripley, Bronson Reed, Matt Martel, Daniel Vidot, and Hartley Jackson.