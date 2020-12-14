wrestling / News
Brendan Vink Parodies Dark Side of the Ring With New Promo
December 14, 2020 | Posted by
Brendan Vink posted a new promo to Youtube which parodies the VICE TV series Dark Side of the Ring. Vink was used on RAW earlier this year in a tag team with Shane Thorne, but he was later pulled and renamed Tony Modra. The name has since been dropped, likely to avoid confusion with the Australian football player of the same name. The video includes Chelsea Green, Rhea Ripley, Bronson Reed, Matt Martel, Daniel Vidot, and Hartley Jackson.
#DarkSideOfTheSMUG: Episode 01.
Ft. @BronsonReedWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @HartleyJackson_ @DanielVidot @ImChelseaGreen @MattMartelWWE pic.twitter.com/2f2vANqkeU
— MerrySMUGness (@Sixftfiiiiive) December 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Snoop Dogg Appearing at AEW New Year’s Smash Night 2
- Brandon Cutler Makes Fun of Jim Ross’ Criticism on Wrestling Spot, Dax Harwood Responds
- Backstage Update on Doc Gallows Missing Latest Set of Impact TV Tapings
- Mauro Ranallo On Decision To Leave WWE, How Stress Of NXT Job Impacted Him, Having Different Vision Than Vince McMahon