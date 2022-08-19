wrestling / News
Bret Hart Set To Accompany FTR To Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
August 19, 2022
Bret Hart and FTR are allying once again, with Hart set to accompany the tag team to the ring at a Big Time Wrestling show. BTW has announced that Hart will come to the ring with FTR for their October 22nd show, which is part of the Hart Attack Tour 2022. Hart did the same for FTR back at BTW’s June 10th show for their win over Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.
FTR’s opponents have not been announced for the show.
The legendary Bret Hart will once again accompany FTR to the ring! More stars and matches TBA.
Meet Bret, FTR and all the stars 6:30-8:30PM. First match is 8:30PM.
Tickets on sale now!https://t.co/UJZ0JH2v1l pic.twitter.com/YURyRuu977
— Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) August 19, 2022
