Bret Hart To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw

Bret Hart is set to appear on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced (via Jackie Redmond) that the WWE Hall of Famer is set to appear on next week’s show in Calgary, Alberta.

Triple H commented on the appearance on Twitter, writing:

“When in Hart country… @BretHart joins us for #WWERaw’s massive season premiere, this Monday at 8/7c LIVE from Calgary on @USANetwork. You definitely won’t want to miss this.”

The updated card for next week’s show, which kicks off WWE Week on USA Network, is:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. The Unholy Union

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

* Bret Hart appears