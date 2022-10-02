wrestling / News
Bret Hart Appearing With FTR At Big Time Wrestling This Month
October 2, 2022 | Posted by
Bret Hart is set to manage FTR for an appearance at Big Time Wrestling this month. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will walk the AEW team to the ring at BTW’s October 22nd event in Brooklyn, New York. FTR are facing Jay Lethal and Homicide at the show.
Hart is also set for appearances for BTW on October 14th and 15 in Homer Glen, Illinois and Hicksville, New York.
