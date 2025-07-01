wrestling / News

Bret Hart Appearing at WrestleCon: Destination Newark

– Multipe-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is set to attend WrestleCon 2025 in Newark, New Jersey during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. Hart will only be appearing at the event on Saturday, August 2. Hart will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans. Tickets for autographs and photos are available HERE.

