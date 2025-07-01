Bret Hart Appearing at WrestleCon: Destination Newark

– Multipe-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is set to attend WrestleCon 2025 in Newark, New Jersey during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. Hart will only be appearing at the event on Saturday, August 2. Hart will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans. Tickets for autographs and photos are available HERE.

The Best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be … Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be attending Wrestlecon exclusively on Saturday.

If you only want a solo photo, it will be pro photos only.

If you want an autograph/combo, those are now available at… pic.twitter.com/adOAlLsdAO

— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) June 30, 2025