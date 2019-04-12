WWE News: Bret Hart Attacker’s Hearing Delayed, Kofi Kingston Shows Off WrestleMania Shoes

– A hearing in the case against Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame attacker has been delayed to next month. PWInsider reports that Zachary Madsen’s court apperance today was continued until May 28th.

Madson is facing two counts of assault in the third degree and a count of criminal trespassing for his run into the ring at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where he tackled Hart.

– Kofi Kingston shows off his specially-made sneakers for WrestleMania 35 in a new episode of his “I Just Love Kicks” series on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel: