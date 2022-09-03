Bret Hart Attends Wrestling Convention in Cardiff Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is in Cardiff, Wales today ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle. The event marks the first WWE stadium show in the UK in 30 years since SummerSlam 1992 in Wembley Stadium, which was headlined by Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog.

According to the report, Hart is also appearing at a wrestling convention today that was timed to be around Clash at the Castle. It’s unknown if Hqart will make an appearance at the pay-per-view show, but it would likely make sense due to it being the 30th anniversary of SummerSlam 1992.

As noted, Davey Boy Smith’s daughter, Georgia Smith, is also in Cardiff today. Smith’s son, Harry Smith, was also at the same wrestling convention as Hart.

Other names who appeared at the wrestling convention include former WWE Superstars Tenille Dashwood, Jacques Rougeau, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Lince Dorado, along with SoCal Val, Nick Aldis, Adrian Street, and Miss Linda.