Bret Hart Becomes First Pro Wrestler On Canada’s Walk of Fame

Bret Hart has a new honor, as he is the first-ever pro wrestler to get a spot on Canada’s Walk of Fame. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Instagram, writing:

“Canada’s Walk of Fame”

“I’m finally able to announce how excited and honoured I am to be an inductee into Canada’s Walk of Fame in Toronto. I know many people for years have pushed hard for this, and I thank all of you for your support. What makes this honour especially sweet is that I will be the first professional wrestler to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame, and I hope this will open the door for other great Canadian wrestlers who have proudly represented their country to be recognized and honoured as well. Congratulations also to my fellow inductees and honorees. @cwofame #CanadaThrives #fromcalgaryalbertacanada”