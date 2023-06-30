Bret Hart Cancels Benefit Appearance Due to Illness

Bret Hart has been forced to cancel an appearance this weekend due to illness. The WWE Hall of Famer was set to appear at Hitman’s Bar in Calgary on Saturday for a “Birthday Celebration” in support of the Veterans Food Bank. However, he posted to his Instagram to note that he will be unable to appear due to doctor’s orders.

Hart wrote:

“Dear friends, family and fans,

Unfortunately, after recent travel I am currently not feeling well & as per doctor’s orders I am asked to stay home & rest. It saddens me greatly as I was genuinely looking forward to seeing all my beloved friends, family and fans this Saturday.

I deeply apologize for not being able to make it to the event as planned.

Moreover, I am immensely grateful for the generosity of everyone who contributed to the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary. Your support means the world to me, and I promise to make it up to you in the future.

Please understand that my absence is due to circumstances beyond my control, and I appreciate your understanding and continued support.”