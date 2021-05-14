Bret Hart ‘Cleared The Air’ With Ric Flair Over Old Comments He Made

Bret Hart has addressed some criticism of comments he’s made, noting that he reached out to Ric Flair to clear the air. The Hitman took to Twitter on Thursday night to address discussion of Flair taking Hart to task for his past critical comments about people in wrestling.

As PWMania noted, Flair took issue with Hart’s shots at people like Triple H, Jerry Lawler, Eric Bischoff, and other, writing, “What I do wanna do is be able to walk into the building and not have people say, ‘God, he’s bitter, he’s old, and he’s gonna continue to knock people. I couldn’t live like that. And calling Roman Reigns the next Triple H or cracking on him… I mean, how uncomfortable is that for people in the family to walk around in front of Hunter [Triple H]? And Shawn [Michaels], who is an integral part of the company. NXT, that’s part of the company, right? What else? Jerry Lawler… ‘Jerry Lawler hit me with a chair too hard.’ Wow, okay… I don’t understand it. I don’t ever wanna be that lonely … I don’t know what happened there [Hart’s problem with Eric Bischoff], and now he’s blaming Eric for everything. Eric made him rich. I don’t know how you blame Eric. I was talking to Eric the other day. I said, ‘It’s the flavor of the week. He’s mad at Goldberg one week, mad at me the next, something I didn’t do, I was repetitive.’ Well, you wrestle an hour every night 280 times [a year], which he wouldn’t know nothing about, and you’re gonna get slammed off the top, that’s called taking a bump. How many press slams did you take, Bret? None.”

Posting to Twitter, Hart wrote:

I know my comments at times can be unpopular or, at the very least, spark debate in the wrestling world, but it’s become apparent to me that someone is saying I did an interview with them recently but using old quotes of mine from way back. I very, very rarely do wrestling podcasts, and I’m aware of what interviews I have done since the pandemic started. Anyone that is advertising that I did their podcast recently is flat out lying. For the record, I reached out to Ric and we’ve cleared the air with each other. I consider Ric a friend of mine and, considering I have very few friends left in the business, I want to keep it that way.

