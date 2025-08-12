Bret Hart On If Cody Rhodes Could Be A Heel

Bret Hart recently spoke with The Rap on Wrestling and discussed if Cody Rhodes could be a heel. Hart expressed doubt that Cody could do it. Highlights of his comments are below.

On if Cody Rhodes could be a heel: “I don’t know if Cody could turn heel. I don’t know. It’s a whole different pair of boots when you’re heel, it’s a different thing, and I say that with now, looking at John Cena who I used to say for years was the one guy who could never turn heel, he was just too much of a babyface and too much of a hero and too much of a guy kids looked up to, and was a natural babyface, and his style, his wrestling style. I can remember when I turned heel years ago, back with Jim Neidhart, the Hart Foundation, and I remember doing dropkicks on guys and guys going, babyfaces don’t do dropkicks, what are you doing? And I’m like, just because I turned heel doesn’t mean I forgot every move I ever did, now all I know how to do is cheat now, pull hair and stuff. But with John Cena, his style, I never saw him ever being a bad guy. To me, he was a good guy, through and through. I kind of used to say the same thing about Hulk Hogan, that he could never be a bad guy, that he was too cemented into being a babyface, but I will say that John Cena has surprised me and turned out to be a good heel.”