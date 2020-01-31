wrestling / News
Bret Hart Diagnosed With Common Form Of Skin Cancer
– Bret Hart has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Instagram noting that he’s been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and is scheduled to get it removed soon; you can see the post below.
SkinCancer.com says that BCC is the most frequently occurring form of all cancers, with 4 million cases diagnosed each year. The site notes:
Because BCCs grow slowly, most are curable and cause minimal damage when caught and treated early. Understanding BCC causes, risk factors and warning signs can help you detect them early, when they are easiest to treat and cure.
BCCs are only life-threatening in rare circumstances. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hart for the upcoming procedure and recovery.
