Bret Hart Discusses How Donald Trump ‘Marked Out’ During His WrestleMania IV Match, Describes How Trump Treated Him Backstage

In an interview with ESPN, Bret Hart told a story about President Donald Trump, and how Trump “marked out” during his match at WrestleMania IV when he took a front turnbuckle bump during the Battle Royal, as well as how nice Trump was to him backstage at WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V (both shows were held in Atlantic City). Highlights are below.

On how Donald Trump “marked out” during his match: “Best thing I can remember about that WrestleMania was Donald Trump in the front row, I remember Donald Trump watching at both WrestleManias in Atlantic City, I remember him watching him from the front row, and somewhere in there, I took a front turnbuckle, and you could see Donald Trump just totally marked out, he only thought it was the most devastating thing he’d ever seen in his life, you could see his eyes and the way he shakes his head.”

On how nice Trump was to him backstage: “I remember after the Battle Royal, when I met him, he took a picture with me in the back, and in fact Donald Trump is actually quite nice, he took a nice picture with me, and I could tell it was because he really liked my match, he liked the turnbuckle that I took. I don’t think he ever watched anyone do that before, but he’s watching right in the front row, and if you ever watch that Battle Royal or that WrestleMania, you can see him, he totally got off on the front turnbuckle and was totally impressed. I met him in the back, I remember he shook my hand quite vigorously, like he loved my match kind of thing, and then he offered to take a picture with me, and even the next year, I remember at the next WrestleMania, when we fought Valentine and Honky Tonk, I remember Donald Trump asked me specifically, he said, ‘How was the picture we took last year? I hope it turned out, I hope your dad liked it.’ He was actually a very nice guy to me, Donald Trump.”

