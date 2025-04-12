Bret Hart Evaluates WWE Product Following Vince McMahon’s Exit

– During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart spoke about how the WWE product has changed following Vince McMahon’s exit and the improvements that have been made. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bret Hart on the current WWE product: “I just think there’s a little more integrity right now. The guys that are being pushed are being pushed ’cause they’re talented, and not because they’re Vince’s favorites.”

His thoughts on Vince McMahon as a leader: “I feel that as great as he was [Vince], and as far as ideas and imagination, in a lot of ways there’s nobody like him, but, at the same time, I feel that he governed things in a shady way, he didn’t care necessarily about the craft. … As much greatness that Vince brought to wrestling, he also brought a lot of negative, corrupted thinking.”

Bret Hart will receive his third WWE Hall of Fame induction next week. He and Steve Austin’s match at WrestleMania 13 will be inducted into the Class of 2025 at next week’s ceremony. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 19 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.