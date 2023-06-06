Bret Hart Names Roman Reigns, CM Punk Among List Of Dream Opponents

Speaking recently with the Johnny I Pro Show, Hall of Famer Bret Hart listed off a myriad of names for talent that he would like to face in the ring if given the opportunity (via Wrestling Inc). Some of the candidates listed were highlights from previous eras, and some are still currently active. You can find a few highlights from Hart and watch the complete interview below.

On the first names that come to mind as dream opponents: “There’s so many. I would love to wrestle Sweet Daddy Siki because he’s my hero. That or Abdullah [The Butcher]. … I would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar. I would love to wrestle Roman Reigns. I would love to put John Cena in the Sharpshooter. I just know that when I was the American-bashing Canadian, John Cena would’ve been the perfect American. We could’ve danced for a long time.”

On other contenders he would love the chance to face: “CM Punk, Daniel Bryan are also two of my favorites. And also one of the greatest – maybe the greatest wrestler of all time that people often forget about … is Rey Mysterio. … I wish I could’ve had one match with Rey Mysterio. He’s one of my favorites and always a class act. Very few wrestlers have the respect I have for Rey Mysterio.”