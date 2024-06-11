Bret Hart Goes Off on WCW in New Who Killed WCW? Clip

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart got completely candid and went off about his time in WCW in a new preview clip for Who Killed WCW?, which is now available. Hart is among the wrestlers who was interviewed for the four-part docuseries. A new episode premieres tonight at 10:00 pm EST on VICE TV.

Hart says in the edited together clip, “I was a very good witness to the madness that was WCW.” He continued, “What a bunch of imbeciles, idiots, stupid as it gets. Stupid, clueless idiots. A bunch of clueless nuts. Is there anybody here that’s got any brains? Stupid, stupid, stupid, everyday, every night. So stupid. Just really stupid. The biggest cutthroat bunch of conniving, backstabbing idiots you’ve ever seen in your life.”

Bret Hart also ended the clip with his final word on WCW, “Thanks for nothing. Go **** yourselves.” You can view that preview clip below: