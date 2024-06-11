wrestling / News
Bret Hart Goes Off on WCW in New Who Killed WCW? Clip
– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart got completely candid and went off about his time in WCW in a new preview clip for Who Killed WCW?, which is now available. Hart is among the wrestlers who was interviewed for the four-part docuseries. A new episode premieres tonight at 10:00 pm EST on VICE TV.
Hart says in the edited together clip, “I was a very good witness to the madness that was WCW.” He continued, “What a bunch of imbeciles, idiots, stupid as it gets. Stupid, clueless idiots. A bunch of clueless nuts. Is there anybody here that’s got any brains? Stupid, stupid, stupid, everyday, every night. So stupid. Just really stupid. The biggest cutthroat bunch of conniving, backstabbing idiots you’ve ever seen in your life.”
Bret Hart also ended the clip with his final word on WCW, “Thanks for nothing. Go **** yourselves.” You can view that preview clip below:
Bret Hart looks back at some of his fondest memories during his time in WCW…
Part 2 of “Who Killed WCW?” premieres tonight at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/DsUKOdCqEq
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- WWE News: Update On Competitors In NXT Battleground Ladder Match, Jordynne Grace Update, Note On TNA Execs’ Attendance
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999