Bret Hart Scheduled To Guest At WrestleCon 2023

WrestleCon announced via Twitter today that Bret “Hitman” Hart will be a guest at WrestleCon 2023 in Los Angeles. The initial announcement reads as follows:

IT’S TALENT TIME!! We are thrilled to start announcing our guests for WrestleCon LA. We especially love the first one 💕 Details regarding appearance times, cost, etc will be on our website when we receive it from the promoter.

