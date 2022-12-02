wrestling / News

Bret Hart Scheduled To Guest At WrestleCon 2023

December 2, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Bret Hart WWF Prime Time Wrestling 10-16-1989 Image Credit: WWE

WrestleCon announced via Twitter today that Bret “Hitman” Hart will be a guest at WrestleCon 2023 in Los Angeles. The initial announcement reads as follows:

IT’S TALENT TIME!! We are thrilled to start announcing our guests for WrestleCon LA. We especially love the first one 💕 Details regarding appearance times, cost, etc will be on our website when we receive it from the promoter.

You can see the original announcement post below.

