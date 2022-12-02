wrestling / News
Bret Hart Scheduled To Guest At WrestleCon 2023
WrestleCon announced via Twitter today that Bret “Hitman” Hart will be a guest at WrestleCon 2023 in Los Angeles. The initial announcement reads as follows:
IT’S TALENT TIME!! We are thrilled to start announcing our guests for WrestleCon LA. We especially love the first one 💕 Details regarding appearance times, cost, etc will be on our website when we receive it from the promoter.
IT’S TALENT TIME!! We are thrilled to start announcing our guests for WrestleCon LA. We especially love the first one 💕 Details regarding appearance times, cost, etc will be on our website when we receive it from the promoter. pic.twitter.com/qn99Wh0DsQ
— WrestleCon – LA March 30-April 2 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 2, 2022
