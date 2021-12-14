Bret Hart On His Impact On Current Generation Of Wrestlers, Key To Captivating Fans During a Match

In a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, Bret Hart, who is set to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame on December 17, discussed the key to captivating fans during a wrestling match, his impact on the current generation of wrestlers, and much more. Here’s what Hart had to say:

Bret Hart on the key to captivating fans during a wrestling match: “I went into a lot of detail to make my wrestling style and wrestling matches believable. I got to tell these great stories as a wrestler. When I went to WWF in 1984, nobody saw any potential in me. I was destined to be a guy that went nowhere. I wasn’t big enough. I wasn’t charismatic enough. I was a guy in reality who was going to change the course of wrestling back to when wrestling was about wrestling and not about how big your arms were or how many muscles you had. I was a guy who looked very human and normal. And I was about wrestling and what stories I could tell. I think in my own way I told the greatest wrestling stories that have ever been done. I still stand by my body of work.

“Even the wrestlers today, as good as they are, I don’t think there are good as I was. The historical making matches I had with Steve Austin, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and my brother Owen. You can go through my career and just find some beautiful stories. There are people out there who have watched wrestling matches who don’t know who Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart is. They’ll say, ‘show me.’ Then you put on WrestleMania 13 with Steve Austin. It’s better than a UFC fight. It’s real, violent and brutal as any kind of MMA match. There’s one thing you have to know is, nobody gets hurt in this match. They go back to the dressing room, hug each other, smile and shake hands and say ‘that was a great match.’ That’s what I did and I think I did it better than anyone better on the planet.”

On his impact on the current generation of wrestlers: “I think it all goes back to when (WWE commentator) Gorilla Monsoon called me the ‘Excellence of Execution.’ I was just a guy who did everything right. I remember when I started wrestling, I knew how everything worked. I knew how to take turnbuckle (hits to the chest), I knew how to body slam. When you want to watch how to do something in wrestling, you watch my matches back. You’ll learn how to do a Sharpshooter. That’s how you do it. Want to learn how to do a standing suplex? That’s how you do it. I was always that guy. I was really well taught the art of wrestling by two Japanese guys (Mr. Hito and Mr. Sakurada). I was taught how to protect myself and my opponent so he doesn’t get hurt. More important than that, it was all about what I represented. I have an incredible body of work with so many different wrestlers. I was so proud of those matches.

“And all the Canadian wrestlers like Natalya or Edge were influenced by me. I think if you look back at wrestling when it was the Hulk Hogan show. He was six-foot-eight and a one-out-of-three wrestler. He didn’t know a headlock from a headlamp. He didn’t know very much. He knew how to do a clothesline and maybe a body slam. He was very limited. (WWE owner) Vince McMahon took a chance with me and made me that champion. It meant so much to me that I think I tried to live up to be that champion. It was about being the best wrestler. I gave so much as that wrestler. I was a good role model in the dressing room. All that means a lot.”