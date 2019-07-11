Bret Hart Addresses Hall of Fame Attack, Reflects on Happy Days With Jim Neidhart

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, who addressed the incident where he was attacked by a fan during his acceptance speech for the Hart Foundation (Hart and Jim Neidhart) at the event. Below are some highlights.

Bret Hart on the attack: “I came to the Hall of Fame with a real purpose to honor my friend and speak on his behalf about our accomplishments together, and I was not going to let someone ruin that moment. As soon as that disruption happened, my immediate focus was on finishing my speech and saying what I had to say. I’m glad that did not ruin the moment for Jim.”

Hart on Jim Neidhart: “I loved Jim. He was a team guy, and he liked the different styles that we had, with him being more of a power guy and me as the technical guy. We had a magical relationship, together for six years straight. I laughed so hard every day with Jim. When I look back on my career, I have to thank Jim for all the happy days we had.”

Hart on his time as a heel in the 1980s: “It was a different life in the ’80s as a heel. In certain places, like when we went to the Cow Palace in San Francisco or Madison Square Garden, the Boston Garden, the Meadowlands or the Nassau Coliseum, those were serious wrestling fans and they took their wrestling very seriously.”

Hart on memories with Neidhart: “I still remember when Jim had a longer night out than me and he peed all over his suitcase. Jim got mad at me for even saying that he did that. I had to apologize to him until he opened up his suitcase and it all ran out the corner. … I can still picture us fighting through the penalty box of the Boston Garden and having fans rain fists on us. It was an adrenaline rush, and at times it was daunting, but I loved it, most of all being there next to Jim.”