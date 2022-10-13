Bret Hart Looks Back At First WWF Title Win On 30th Anniversary

Bret Hart won his first WWF Championship 30 years ago today, and he looked back at the win in a new social media post. Hart posted to Facebook on Wednesday to remember winning the title from Ric Flair, writing:

“It’s safe to say that 1992 marked a turning point in my career. Winning the IC title from Roddy Piper at Wrestlemania VIII. Main eventing in front of 82,000+ with Davey Boy Smith at SummerSlam. This moment 30 years today, however, was the culmination of all the hard work and sacrifice made since I first entered WWE in 1984. Winning the WWE title from Ric Flair in Saskatoon and holding that belt up perched on the second rope looking at the faces of my fans from long ago was the single greatest moment of my career. The moment it happened, I knew no one could ever take it away or deny me that beautiful moment in time.”