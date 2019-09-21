Various News: Bret Hart Makes Appearance At Calgary Live Event, Ricky Morton Celebrates Birthday, WWE Looks At Creepiest Superstars

– At WWE’s live event in Calgary last night, Bret Hart made a surprise appearance for the crowd. You can see a clip from WWE below.

– WWE has posted an article looking at the 12 creepiest superstars in company history. You can find that here. The list is in no order, but includes names like Jake Roberts, The Boogeyman, Gangrel, Kane and others.

– Today is the 63rd birthday for Ricky Morton of the Rock n Roll Express. His tag partner, Robert Gibson, wished him a happy one on Twitter.