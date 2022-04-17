Bret Hart Managing FTR At Big Time Wrestling Show

FTR will have Bret Hart in their corner for Big Time Wrestling’s Old School 2022. The company announced on Saturday that the Hitman will be in the AEW team’s corner for their match against Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson. Arn Anderson will be in Pillman and Anderson’s corner.

The announcement reads:

Everyone’s demanding it! Everyone thinks they know where it’s going to happen… well, it’s going to happen only one place and that place is Big Time Wrestling Friday, June 10th at the iconic Webster Town Hall in Webster, MA! It’s Old School 2022 when The Hitman Bret Hart leads FTR to battle with Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson accompanied by The Enforcer Arn Anderson! Plus an all star card! Doors open at 5:45PM. Meet Bret, FTR and all the stars 6-8PM. First match 8PM. Tickets on sale now