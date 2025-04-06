Bret Hart Says Modern Wrestlers Don’t Imitate Hulk Hogan, They Imitate Him

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Bret Hart spoke about who modern wrestlers tend to emulating, noting that it’s not Hulk Hogan but the Hitman. He noted that he’s had a lot of influence over the current product.

He said: “When you watch a lot of the wrestlers today, you don’t see anybody imitating Hulk Hogan or Ultimate Warrior. You see a lot of the wrestlers today to really try their best to capture my style or some of the guys I worked with like Dynamite Kid, Curt Hennig, my brother Owen [Hart]. They are wrestling my style. That’s the biggest compliment I can get from today’s generation.“