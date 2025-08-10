Bret Hart Thinks More Wrestlers Should Copy His Style

– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart spoke about how more wrestlers would be better off if they copy his style and emulated him more on TV. Bret Hart stated the following on Cody Rhodes (via Fightful):

On a lot of wrestlers asking him for permission: “A lot of guys give me the courtesy of calling me and asking me, saying, ‘Would it be okay if we do this on TV. We want to do this as a sign of respect, but I wanted to ask you first. I don’t want to steal your moves without asking.'”

Bret Hart how wrestlers would be better off if they copy his style more: “After you retire, it’s fair game, they can help themselves to all my moves. I don’t need them anymore. I take it as a compliment and whenever I watch wrestling and I see something that is obviously a salute, I take it as a huge compliment, especially from the wrestlers today. They’d all be a lot better off if they copied me more.”

As previously noted, Bret Hart recently credited Cody Rhodes for emulating his punching style. He also labeled WWE Superstar, CM Punk, as the current best wrestler in the world.