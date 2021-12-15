wrestling / News

Bret Hart Names CM Punk As Best Overall Wrestler Besides Himself in Q&A

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bret Hart WWF Prime Time Wrestling 10-16-1989

Bret Hart has named CM Punk as the best overall wrestler (aside from himself). The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on CBC Radio and during the appearance, he was asked a series quick questions about his opinions on the industry. You can see the answers below, per Fightful:

* Best Wrestler Beside Himself: CM Punk
* Favorite Opponent To Work With: Mr. Perfect
* Favorite Move (Non-Sharpshooter): Front Turnbuckle Bump
* Favorite Canadian: Owen Hart
* Favorite Foreign Object: Ring Bell
* Better Rivalry: Shawn Michaels or Steve Austin: Steve Austin, by a hair
* Better Arena: Madison Square Garden or Calgary Saddledome: MSG. “Calgary was a quiet crowd, always quiet and studios, which was great. They studied me and were big fans of mine, but Madison Square Garden were longtime and educated fans and loved a good wrestler.”

