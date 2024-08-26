Bret Hart Names His Favorite Match Ever, Which One He Worked Hardest For

In an interview with the Attitude Era podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Bret Hart spoke about which matches from his career are his favorites, citing two Wrestlemania matches. He noted that one of them was also one he had to work the hardest for.

He said: “WrestleMania 13 was my favorite match just because it was just so special, but the Iron Man match is right close to it. Those are the two greatest matches I ever had, and despite the outcome of WrestleMania 12 and not keeping the title, that’s irrelevant, it’s the match itself, it’s just beautiful. It’s the hardest match I ever had, it was the one where I had to work the hardest, think the most, of all the matches in my career, those two matches stand above. I want to see somebody else have a better Iron Man match someday.“