Bret Hart Hasn’t Been Asked To Be Part of AEW’s Owen Hart Tournament

During an appearance for Signed by Superstars (via Fightful), Bret Hart said he hasn’t been asked by AEW to be part of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, adding that he’d be happy to help.

He said: “No. Never asked me. I’d have to think about it. I like Tony. I’d be happy to help out. I don’t know if I would want to go down. I think it might ruffle WWE’s feathers. I get everything tied in through them. Then again, it can’t hurt to ask.“