wrestling / News
Bret Hart on How He Wanted to Dye His Hair Pink and Style It in a Mohawk
October 25, 2022 | Posted by
– During a recent Highspots Superstore virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed how once considered changing his hair by dying it pink and using a mohawk for his run in WWE. Ultimately, it didn’t work out after Hart was told that he didn’t have the right hair to pull off the look.
Bret Hart stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I did think about dying my hair pink and having a pink mohawk. I remember talking to a girl and she said, ‘Your hair will never hold up. You don’t have the right hair for it.'”
