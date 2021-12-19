Bret Hart on Why Canada’s Walk of Fame Means More to Him Than the WWE Hall of Fame

– News Channel 3 recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, who discussed being commemorated on Canada’s Walk of Fame over the weekend. He’s the first wrestler in history to be inducted. Below are some highlights.

Bret Hart on how this means more to him than the WWE Hall of Fame: “In the WWE, I’ve been in a Hall of Fame twice, which has always meant a lot to me. But this is higher or bigger than that because it represents the whole country.”

Hart on being a hero to young fans: “In my days in the WWE as the world champion, it’s part of your job to meet a lot of Make-a-Wish kids, meet a lot of kids that have far bigger problems than you could ever imagine. It’s a humbling thing to be a television hero as I was for so many years on TV every Saturday from Canada. The wrestling hero I portrayed myself to be was somebody that I ultimately became. I believed in that person and I found strength in that person, didn’t I? I found strength in the fans that cheered me on for all those years and felt that they’re always in my corner, always backing me up.”

Bret Hart is the first wrestler to be inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame. He’s twice been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame; once for his singles career and again for his tag team career with The Hart Foundation and Jim Neidhart.