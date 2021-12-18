Bret Hart on Originally Wanting to be a Movie Director, Being Commemorated in Canada

– In a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart talked about his interest in becoming a film director before he became a top wrestling star. Below are some additional highlights.

Bret Hart on wanting to be a filmmaker: “I never saw myself as an actor. I always wanted to be a movie director. I had bigger plans. In a lot of ways, I ended up being a guy making little 15 to 20 minute movies each night as a wrestler,” Hart continued. “I was a stunt coordinator, director, and producer of an epic wrestling match. Wrestling turned into that career I never had as a movie maker. I got to tell these great stories as a wrestler.”

On being put into Canada’s Walk of Fame: “It will always mean a lot when you’re celebrated and honored amongst your peers and fellow wrestlers. The WWE Hall of Fame always meant a lot to me. This is even higher to me in a sense. You’re being lumped in with Canadians – great Canadians and the contributions they’ve made in their fields. It means a lot to me to be honored by Canadians across the country for my wrestling career. When I got into wrestling, I never had any idea that I would be in this kind of situation where people are celebrating my impact as a pro wrestler. When I got into wrestling, it was considered just a step up above topless dancing. I remember being kind of embarrassed in those days. I remember I had been wrestling for my dad for about three weeks. I met a girl I knew at a shopping mall. She asked, ‘So what are you doing these days?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m working for my dad nowadays. I’m a wrestler.’ I remember she looked at me and said, ‘I’m so disappointed. You had so much more potential to be something much bigger than that.’ I’m a pro wrestler now whether you like it or not.”