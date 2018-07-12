Martha Hart Responds to Bret Hart Comments Calling Her ‘Obtuse’ and ‘Square-Headed’ Over Refusing to Allow Owen Hart to Enter the WWE Hall of Fame

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke in an interview with the In This Corner Podcast about wanting to get his late brother, Owen Hart, into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Calgary Herald had a report on the news, and Owen’s widow, Martha Hart, responded to comments by Bret Hart that were directed at her.

Previously, Bret Hart stated, “[Martha] has done more to erase my brother Owen’s memory than she ever did to remember him.” He added, “I think it really bothers me that the fans that loved Owen so much didn’t get a chance to remember him. You do these kind of things for people who are here, left to remember them.” Hart said also called Martha “obtuse” and “square-headed.”

Martha Hart later responded to her brother-in-law’s comments to the Herald, calling them “reckless, irresponsible and clearly untrue.” She stated, “You know, Bret has been making similar comments over the years, but just recently I’ve noticed his comments have become ruder and he’s more brazen.”

She continued, “But I am firm in my belief that the WWE was responsible for Owen’s death. As a result, I cannot and will not support any efforts by the WWE to profit from Owen’s memory.”

She went on to state that her family’s focus was on the Owen Hart Foundation, which she says has raised more than $4 million for scholarships, low-income housing programs and a memorial fund at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.