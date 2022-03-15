Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Scott Hall: ‘Scott Would Smile To Know So Many People Really Loved Him’

The wrestling world continues to react to the passing of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who passed away on Monday at the age of 63. Bret Hart recently took to social media to share his reaction to Hall’s passing.

In a Facebook post, Bret recalled his matches with Hall and pondered on how different his life would have been if not for the grind of wrestling 300 days a year during their era:

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Scott Hall. I wasn’t very close with Scott in his later years, but upon reflection, I can flashback to many happy and fun memories of the days when he was my friend. I think Scott carried many heavy crosses long before I ever knew him. He was a good friend to Owen long before he became Razor Ramon. Wrestling life can be so much fun, and at the same time, it can take all you have at the same time. I will always remember Scott in the better times with his cool, dry sense of humour while playing gently with my sons. We had many matches and he was a hard worker. I loved my matches with him at Royal Rumble and the first King of the Ring in 1993. I fondly look back on so many terrific matches he had with Owen, Davey Boy, Sean Waltman (123 Kid), and Shawn Michaels. We’ve lost so many wrestlers from my era, and this is just one more to a list that’s far too long. I won’t blame any one thing, but I do believe that if the days of wrestling 300 days a year had been kinder and more considerate, if we could’ve been home with our loved ones more, many of my old friends and brothers would still be here. I think Scott would smile to know that so many people really loved him and will truly miss him. One more wrestler. A fine machine gone too soon. My thoughts and prayer go out to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

You can view Bret’s post below.