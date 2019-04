– Bret Hart shared a couple of backstage photos from this past weekend. In one photo, Bret can be seen chatting it up with The Undertaker. In the other photo, Ronda Rousey is sporting a cast as she meets with Bret. As previously reported, Rousey suffered a broken hand in her WrestleMania 35 bout.

View this post on Instagram 🗣 @undertaker A post shared by Bret (@brethitmanhart) on Apr 8, 2019 at 5:25pm PDT