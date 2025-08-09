Bret Hart Praises Cody Rhodes for Emulating His Punching Style

– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart had high praise for WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. He noted how Cody throws punches very similar to how he did during his career. Bret Hart stated the following on Cody Rhodes (via Fightful):

“I notice Cody Rhodes throws a punch a lot like I did. I remember telling him 15 years ago, ‘You throw a really good punch. I love your punches. You’re one of the only guys that throws a good punch.’ Roman Reigns is a guy that, when I watch him, he emulates a lot of my style and you might not notice it. Of course Punk and different guys. I always take it as a salute when they do one of my moves or a spot that I did 20 years ago. I take those as a compliment.”

Cody Rhodes was victorious last weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night Two, beating John Cena to regain the WWE Championship in a Street Fight. On last night’s WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes teamed up with John Cena for a tag team bout against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Rhodes and Cena won the match via disqualification.