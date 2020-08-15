Bret Hart Praises John Cena’s Leadership At Summerslam 2010, Says Cena Reminded Him of Himself

On the latest edition of The Bump, Bret Hart discussed his Summerslam 2010 match where he, along with the rest of Team WWE which included John Cena, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Morrison and R-Truth, defeated Nexus (Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield and Wade Barrett). Bret praised John Cena’s leadership backstage during the angle and said Cena reminded him of himself back when he was a locker room leader. His comments are below.

On how being able to work Summerslam 2010 is so special to him: “It was a lot of fun. All the guys that worked with me were such great guys, they were so good to let me tag on for that little thing that we did. I knew Summerslam probably wouldn’t be the Summerslam like all the others I watched, but for me, it was as important to me, that Summerslam, as any of the others. To be honest, when I had my stroke and when I was in my wheelchair, the thought of walking out for a Summerslam, that’ll never happen, those things will never happen again, and of course I had such an amazing recovery from my stroke, that those things became kind of like, I could do it but I’m not going to be very good, but I’ll do it anyway. I want to walk out and feel that crowd one more time, and especially to walk out at Summerslam, and the way that everybody worked with me in that match and the guys that teamed up with me, how they let me be part of it.”

On how he remembers John Cena showing leadership and reminding him of himself: “John Cena, I’ll say about him, he was such a professional. I remember, I’ll say strategizing with my team and my guys about the match and getting ready to go out there, John Cena, I remember he sort of was the captain of our little group. He reminded me of me, how he took control of everything. I felt that for that Summerslam, as the captain kind of thing, showed that same kind of leadership that I used to have when I was the big king on campus kind of thing. I always admired that. I love the fact that I got a chance to work with Jericho and Edge and it was one of my favorite memories.”

