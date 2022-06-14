Bret Hart Praises Natalya as a ‘Pioneer’ In WWE, Talks AEW’s Owen Hart Tournament

Bret Hart recently weighed in Natalya’s current work in WWE as well as AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda for a recent interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Natalya’s WWE work: “She’s a pioneer, breaking new ground every day.”

On why Natalya’s sharpshooter isn’t as effective as his: “I think you’ve gotta talk to the writers [chuckles].”

On what he’s been doing as of late: “I’ve been doing a lot of drawings … I’m a cartoonist.”

On the feeling of walking into Madison Square Garden for the first time: “I always felt that they were the most educated wrestling fans. Yeah, they were the ones that had been watching it the longest.”

On AEW’s Owen Hart tournament: “I was happy to see Owen honored in any way … [the post-finals presentation] was very nice.”

