Bret Hart Recalls Asking Vince McMahon Why He Didn’t Sign Steve Austin After WCW Fired Him

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart made an appearance on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump in commemoration of his Survivor Series 1996 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at the event 25 years ago. He also discussed a time where he went to Vince McMahon about not signing Steve Austin when he was available after he was fired by WCW and later ended up in WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Hart on his match with Austin at Survivor Series ’96: “It’s one of those matches like you said, that’s gone unnoticed. It was a great match. In a lot of ways, it holds up to WrestleMania 13. They’re both really good matches, good stories and structure; very credible. I don’t know which match was more physical. Maybe, this one was more physical than WrestleMania 13. They’re two of my favorite matches. I cherish both moments in both of those matches. That was the first time that Steve and I had a really big match. Taking that time off [Hart was out for half a year before their Survivor Series ’96 match], I was under a lot of pressure to deliver. As I went into 1997 and the tail end of ’96, I delivered some of my greatest matches. That’s what I liked about our chemistry; it was real warfare. You don’t have that kind of magic with everybody. Every time I stepped into the ring with Steve, we had this intensity. You can see that was where Steve was kind of climbing to the top of the heap. He was almost there right when that match happened.”

Bret Hart on advising Vince McMahon to hire Steve Austin: “I thought Steve was someone to be reckoned with before he ever got to WWE. I saw him in WCW, and I think he went to ECW for a time. I remember when he jumped from WCW and ended up in ECW, I actually went into Vince’s office and go ‘Why didn’t they get this guy? Why didn’t someone grab him when he was available?’ I remember I had this conversation with Vince a lot. I thought it would be really good for me to wrestle him. A week later, he was sitting in the dressing room.”

His thoughts on Austin: “Steve was a really great wrestler. He was on the cusp of great things. You could see Steve just getting better every week and sort of finding himself and getting more confident. He was reaching his peak of becoming the Superstar that he became. We had great matches and chemistry in the ring. I stand by all the matches I had with Steve.”

Of course, WWE did eventually sign Steve Austin who would go on to feud with and wrestle Bret Hart later that year.