Bret Hart Recalls Working With Dusty Rhodes in WCW, Rhodes’ ‘Good Imagination’

Bret Hart had a disappointing time in WCW, and he recently recalled commiserating with Dusty Rhodes at the time about the company’s state. Hart did a virtual signing for Highspot Superstore and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Dusty in WCW: “Dusty was one of the smartest guys I ever knew in the business. He was really good. I when remember when I was in WCW, he’d look at me, I’d look at him, and he’d go ‘What the hell are we going to do today?’ And we’d just look at each other like ‘This is what they want.'”

On Rhodes’ ability to create good material out of very little: “We had, sometimes, just fragments of what they wanted us to do. WCW, Bischoff, and those guys were so clueless. Dusty was one of those guys that took what little they gave him and turned it into something good. He had a good imagination.”