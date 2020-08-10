Bret Hart Recalls Working With Kamala in 1992 In Instagram Post

Bret Hart took to his Instagram account to share his memories of working with Kamala after news of the latter’s passing breaking today. As reported today, the Kamala passed away at the age of 70. Hart worked with Kamala during their WWE tenures, including when Hart was WWE Champion, and the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with the big man as you can see below:

I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing away of Big Jim Harris, aka Kamala. I met Jim in 1981 in Croydon, close to London England where he was breaking in as The Mississippi Mauler working with Big Daddy Crabtree. I caught up with him 3 years later as Kamala in WWE when he was a terrifying monster heel working on top with Hulk Hogan. Unlike his heel character, he was one of the friendliest, nicest, happy-go-lucky guys I ever knew in pro wrestling. I had the pleasure of working with him in 1992 when I was WWE champion. He was great to work with and I smile at the memories of him laughing so hard at my infamous blackboard drawings. He had a great sense of humour and, like Andre, he’d race into the dressing room to see what my latest cartoon was about. He always had a big smile despite all his challenges, including the loss of both legs. Always a kind and happy gentle soul. I’ll miss him for always being so good to me. R.I.P. Big Jim Harris.