Bret Hart Receives Star On Canadian Walk of Fame (Pics, Video)

Bret Hart finally received his star on the Canadian Walk of Fame on Friday. The Walk of Fame ceremony was held on Friday to unveil the stars for the 2020 & 2021 inductees, which were delayed due to the pandemic. You can see pics and video of Hart at the ceremony below.

Hart commented on the honor, saying (per POST Wrestling, “I just want to say how special it was for me to be a wrestling hero or a TV hero for so many Canadians across the country. I’ve had such a great journey and such a great ride and I’m really proud of my career. I’ve always been especially proud of being from Canada and spreading my name and the goodwill of Canada across the world. I’d like to think that I showed everybody that Canadians can be the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be.”

IT’S @BRETHART! We need a pair of pink wraparound sunglasses in the front row ASAP. #cdnpoli #Toronto pic.twitter.com/u9MH4ER2aG — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) May 26, 2023

Bret Hart getting his star on Canada’s Walk of Fame. Nobody deserves it more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CHQV7wqweR — Wrestling from 80s/90s (@Wrestling80s90s) May 26, 2023