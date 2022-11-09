Bret Hart Reflects On 25th Anniversary of Montreal Screwjob

In a post on Instagram, Bret Hart reflected on the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob, which happened on this day in 1997 at Survivor Series.

He wrote: “On this day in 1997. Montreal, Quebec – one of the biggest – and most notorious – moments of my career. You might remember it as the Montreal Screwjob but I remember it as the day I took control of my destiny. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we react.

And now, when I look back on my career I stand proud in knowing I brought ‘the excellence of execution’ every time I made that walk.”