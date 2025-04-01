Bret Hart Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Reign Atop WWE, Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Criticism Of Him

Bret Hart recently opened up about Vince McMahon’s time atop WWE and past criticism that Hulk Hogan has levied against him. Hart was a guest on The Ariel Helwani show and he spoke about his relationship with McMahon as well as how the company has changed since McMahon was forced out. He was also asked about Hulk Hogan’s comments about their relationship in which Hogan said he’d love to make up with Hart. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On if he ever thought a time would come when McMahon wasn’t running WWE: “No. I feel that, as great as he was as far as ideas and imagination…in a lot of ways there is nobody like him. At the same time, I feel that he kind of governed things in a shady way. He didn’t care necessarily about the craft. I always thought about what he did to me. I like to think that I was his greatest artist and in the end I was just another [wipes hands] ‘Get rid of him. He’s done.’ As much greatness as Vince brought to wrestling, he always brought a lot of negative and corrupted thinking to it. It’s kind of hard to explain, but there is a little more integrity right now and the guys being pushed are being pushed because they’re talented and not because they are Vince’s favorites.”

On Hogan’s comments about him: “I heard something a few months ago where Hulk Hogan was talking about me. He said, ‘The problem with Bret Hart is he really does think he was the greatest wrestler of all time.’ I remember thinking and going, ‘Yeah. Maybe.’ That might be the most truthful thing he’s ever said.”